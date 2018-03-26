President, CEO of Charlotte nonprofit charged with assaulting a female

N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close Goodson Road at the intersection of Kepley Road Tuesday, March 27, while they replace an aging culvert that crosses underneath the roadway.More >>
N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close Goodson Road at the intersection of Kepley Road Tuesday, March 27, while they replace an aging culvert that crosses underneath the roadway.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox is telling WBTV the reasons behind his reorganization. He has been with the district since July 2017 and says he is ready to turn things upside down and inside out to better the outcomes for all students.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox is telling WBTV the reasons behind his reorganization. He has been with the district since July 2017 and says he is ready to turn things upside down and inside out to better the outcomes for all students.More >>
He took time from his busy first-week schedule to talk with WBTV about his plans as director.More >>
He took time from his busy first-week schedule to talk with WBTV about his plans as director.More >>
Officials in Burke County are investigating a death after a man was found dead. State Bureau of Investigation and NC Department of Public Safety are conducting an investigation after the man was found dead inside of his apartment in Morganton.More >>
Officials in Burke County are investigating a death after a man was found dead. State Bureau of Investigation and NC Department of Public Safety are conducting an investigation after the man was found dead inside of his apartment in Morganton.More >>
The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road around 2:30 p.m.More >>
The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road around 2:30 p.m.More >>