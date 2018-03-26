President, CEO of Charlotte nonprofit charged with assaulting a female

A well-known face in Charlotte's nonprofit community was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a female.

Patrick Graham, 47, was arrested around 2 a.m. on Friday morning and charged with an assault on a female. He was released from jail on a $2,500 bond around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Graham is the president and CEO of Charlotte Works, a nonprofit that specializes in creating jobs. Officials say according to arrest information Graham was arrested at his residence after an arrest warrant was served on him.

The alleged incident happened at Graham's home on Elementary View Drive and involved a 46-year-old woman who is not related to Graham, according to official reports.

The official arrest warrant states Graham assaulted the victim "by placing [her] in a choke hold and striking [her] resulting in a busted lip."

Charlotte Works released the following statement Monday regarding the incident:

The Charlotte Works Board of Directors is aware of a complaint that was filed on Friday, March 23rd involving Patrick Graham. The Charlotte Works Board supports a thorough review of the matter and is monitoring the situation to evaluate any appropriate actions, as facts become known.

As of Monday, Graham was still listed as a staff member on the Charlotte Works' website.

The attorney representing Graham, Harold Cogdell Jr, released a statement on Monday.

Dr. Patrick Graham is deeply disappointed by recent false allegations made to law enforcement. Dr. Graham did not assault his accuser. The accuser and Dr. Graham share custody of a lovely child and he is heartbroken about the entire situation. Dr. Graham has spent more than 25 years in various leadership roles with community organizations that serve many of our most vulnerable residents. Dr. Graham extends his grattitude to the many family, friends and professional colleagues that have expressed support and encouragement. At this time Dr. Graham remains focused on his family and passion for service while eagerly awaiting his day in court.

According to Charlotte Works' Facebook page, the nonprofit convenes and aligns "the workforce system through partnerships, policy and career pathways."

Graham was previously the head of another nonprofit in the Queen City, the Urban League of Central Carolinas.

Under his watch, Graham started a community bank and created new employment programs including HVAC training. He left his position with the Urban League of Central Carolinas in October 2016.

According to an article from QCityMetro, Graham had worked with the Urban League of Central Carolinas for nine years. Graham told QCityMetro that he was recommended for the position at Charlotte Works by people in the community.

No further details have been released.

