Mother punched, carjacked in drive-thru line at south Charlotte McDonald's

A Charlotte mom was assaulted when she was carjacked in the drive-thru line of a McDonald's in south Charlotte Sunday night, police say.

According to a police report, the victim was at a McDonald's restaurant in the Quail Corner Shopping Center on Park Road around 8 p.m. when the incident happened. The report states that a robber punched the woman in her face and dragged her out of her vehicle "against her will."

The woman says she had pulled up to the drive-thru to order dinner when a man, who had his face covered, reached inside to unlock her door. That's when the attack happened.

The report states that the robber then fled the scene in the woman's vehicle, identified as a 2007 tan Chevrolet Tahoe. The man was armed with a knife during the carjacking, according to the police report.

A drive-thru worker called 911.

The victim had her purse in her vehicle at the time of the carjacking which contained her North Carolina driver's license, credit cards and cash. The woman's iPhone was also in her vehicle at the time of the incident. The woman's vehicle was found abandoned a few blocks away.

The victim was hospitalized with minor injuries, the police report states.

The woman said she was grateful that her two daughters were not in the car at the time of the carjacking.

The report states that the victim did not know her attacker.

No other details were released.

