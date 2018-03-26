'Everybody is running around like crazy.' 911 call released after shots fired outside north Charlotte sports bar

A 911 call was released Monday morning after gunfire erupted outside a sports bar in north Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened outside the 360 Lounge on Smith Corners Boulevard. Police said at least one vehicle was struck during the gunfire.

During the 911 call, a club assistant manager told dispatch that everybody was "running around like crazy."

PREVIOUS: Shots fired in north Charlotte shopping center

The woman told dispatch that she was outside at the sports bar when people "started shooting." That's when the woman claims she ran inside the business to seek shelter.

No other details were released.

