Charlotte-based snack maker expected to complete sale with Campbell Soup

Packages of Toast Chee travel under a laser scanning device as they head into a robotic packaging system during a March 2015 tour of the Snyder’s-Lance plant in Charlotte. (John D. Simmons | Charlotte Observer)

A major deal is expected to go through on Monday that could affect workers here in the Queen City.

Charlotte-based snack maker Snyder's Lance is set to complete its sale to New Jersey-based Campbell Soup Company. This comes after shareholders widely approved the deal on Friday.

Snyder's Lance is headquartered in the heart of Ballantyne. The sale leaves many questions including what will happen to the nearly 1,300 people who work at the company.

PREVIOUS: Snyder's-Lance, headquartered in Ballantyne, lays off hundreds of employees

In December, the local snack maker announced it would sell itself to Campbell Soup for 4.87 billion dollars. But in 2016, the company announced plans to expand its Charlotte facility and add 130 new jobs over five years.

That would have been in exchange for about $1.6 million in incentives from the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

RELATED: Campbell Soup to buy Charlotte snack maker in $4.9 billion mega deal

Now, it is unclear whether the Campbell Soup deal affects the expansion plans.

The company's roots go back to 1913 when they started selling roasted peanuts on the streets of Charlotte.

Snyder's-Lance has stated that the deal maximizes value for its shareholders and Campbell states the deal will create "a diversified snacking leader."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.