City council to discuss proposals for vacant Eastland Mall site

Charlotte City Council has a packed agenda for Monday's meeting.

Among the topics to be discussed is the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte. The Economic Development Committee will hear ideas for the site from four developers.

The 80 acres where Eastland Mall once stood has remained empty for almost 10 years. People who live nearby say this is long overdue and are ready to see the site be put back to use.

City council has wrestled with how to best utilize this land. Some of the past failed ideas included a movie studio and a Hispanic-themed mall.

Some of the proposals expected to be unveiled Monday include urban living, an amateur sport facility with housing or a health and wellness center with walking trails and residences.

The city wants to find "one" master developer to plan the whole site so that they do not have to break it up.

In October, Councilman James Mitchell admitted the city may have gotten ahead of itself in the past and this time around they will do a better job of vetting each proposal.

"I think we will do a better job vetting each proposal," Mitchell said. "We will make sure that we have a development that is going to sustain that area for 25 to 30 years."

After Monday's presentations, the committee will make their recommendations to the council at the end of April.

