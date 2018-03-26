One seriously injured, airlifted to hospital following Catawba County wreck

A person was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after being seriously injured in a wreck in Catawba County Monday morning.

According to the Conover Fire Department, a wreck involving a vehicle and a moped occurred on Rock Barn Road NE near 1st Street East in Conover. Firefighters initially tweeted about the crash around 6 a.m.

Conover Fire is responding to an MVA, Vehicle vs. Moped, Rock Barn Rd. NE at 1st Street East, Use caution in the area and Yield to all responding units. #CLTtraffic — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) March 26, 2018

Crews said a person was airlifted by MedCenter Air to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters said drivers can expect delays around Rock Barn Road NE and Conover Boulevard.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

No other details were released.

