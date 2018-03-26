One seriously injured, airlifted to hospital following Catawba C - | WBTV Charlotte

One seriously injured, airlifted to hospital following Catawba County wreck

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CONOVER, NC (WBTV) -

A person was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after being seriously injured in a wreck in Catawba County Monday morning. 

According to the Conover Fire Department, a wreck involving a vehicle and a moped occurred on Rock Barn Road NE near 1st Street East in Conover. Firefighters initially tweeted about the crash around 6 a.m. 

Crews said a person was airlifted by MedCenter Air to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries. 

Firefighters said drivers can expect delays around Rock Barn Road NE and Conover Boulevard. 

It is unclear what caused the crash. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly