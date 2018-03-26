Man gets 60 years in prison for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist in Texas, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports. Andrew Turley, 30, was convicted of trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of a person under 18.

Prosecutors said the father's Craigslist post in 2015 was titled "Play with Daddie's [sic] Little Girl." Turley believed he was speaking with someone interested in the sale but it turned out to be an undercover Houston police officer, prosecutors said. The messages lasted over the course of 70 emails, according to prosecutors.

Turley said he had a girl "younger than 10" and he would give her "sleep meds," and said the encounter would cost $1,000 for two hours, prosecutors said. Turley also implied that his daughter might be too young for intercouse but everything else would be fine.

The undercover officer met Turley when he visited his daughter at her mother's apartment in the Houston area, exchanged the money and witnessed the girl in a bedroom where she appeared to be "under the influence of an unknown substance." He then arrested Turley.

"This case broke my heart," Harris County Assistant District Attorney Stewanna Miskell told the Houston Chronicle. "A father is supposed to be a protector not a predator. Jurors saw the need to keep him out of our community."

Turley was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each charge and is required to serve a minimum of 45 years before he is eligible for parole.

