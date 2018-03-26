Fallen tree blocks portion of west Charlotte road - | WBTV Charlotte

Fallen tree blocks portion of west Charlotte road

Micah Smith | WBTV Micah Smith | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A road in west Charlotte was blocked for some time after a tree fell down Monday morning. 

All of the lanes on Camp Greene Street near Garibaldi Avenue were blocked due to a fallen tree. 

The road reopened around 8 a.m. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly