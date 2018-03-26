Silver Alert canceled for missing 17-year-old McDowell County girl

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Sydney Harper was last seen on East Court Street in Marion. Officials believe she was traveling west on East Court Street in a blue sedan.

Harper is 5-foot-5 and weighs around 150 pounds. She has blonde medium length hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she was last wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

