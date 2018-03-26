Two seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash - | WBTV Charlotte

Two seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people were seriously injured in a crash in southwest Charlotte Sunday afternoon. 

According to MEDIC, the wreck happened on Interstate 485 outbound near Old Pineville Road. MEDIC said two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. 

It is unclear what caused the crash. 

No other details were released. 

