Family baffled by unsolved hit and run

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow doing my usual check in with you on this Monday morning. Today is March 26. Here is a quick look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. Turn us on as soon as you wake and let's get the morning started together!

Cleveland County authorities want your help solving a a deadly hit-and-run case.

Deputies say last Monday, a driver hit and killed 24-year-old Jordan Gennett who was riding his motorized bike on US-74 near Kings Mountain.The driver then left the scene. WBTV's Micah Smith will have more in a live report from family members pleading for justice.

A major deal is expected to go through today that could affect workers here in the Queen City. Charlotte-based snack maker Snyder's Lance is set to complete its sale to Campbell's Soup. WBTV's Caroline Hicks explains the local impact of this transaction.

A warning if you own pets. You might want to check your backyard for mushrooms. Two dogs in North Carolina died after eating some that grew in their yard.

Craigslist is shutting down its personals section -- after the U.S. senate approved bipartisan sex trafficking legislation.

WEATHER ALERT: What a gray, dreary weekend we had. Today we will be spared from the rain but as you step outside to start your day it still doesn't feel like spring. Meteorologist Chris Larson is breaking down the seven day forecast and preparing you for changes. Tune in now for the forecast!

