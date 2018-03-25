Cleveland County family, officials seek help solving deadly hit-and-run on US-74

Officials are asking for help solving a hit-and-run case in Cleveland County.

A man was riding his motorized bike going east on US-74 near Kings Mountain earlier in the week when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

The driver did not stop and the man on the bike, 24-year-old Jordan Gennett, was killed.

The family of Gennett says it’s been really hard to deal with Jordan’s death and it only makes it harder knowing the person who is responsible did not stop to call for help.

That’s why they’re sharing their story, hoping someone will come forward.

“It’s probably just the single most difficult thing I’ve ever had to go through,” says Kayla Gennett, Jordan's older sister.

Kayla Gennett should be celebrating her birthday. She just turned 27 and was looking forward to another year of life.

It was on her birthday when she received the worst phone call of her life.

The person on the other end had let her know that her baby brother Jordan was killed in a hit-and-run.

“I can never imagine celebrating my birthday again because there’s always going to be this big hole. It’s never going to be replaced, it’s never going to be filled,” Kayla said.

Ironically, Kayla and Jordan were out to dinner with other friends and family the night before Kayla’s 27th. They all were together to help celebrate the birthday girl.

“[Jordan] was always there anytime I needed anything,” Kayla said.

After the get-together ended, Jordan left to go home on his motorized bike, that's when he was hit by a pick-up truck as he traveled east on US-74 near Kings Mountain.

The driver of the truck continued up the highway.

Jordan was killed instantly, but was hit by about four more cars before someone ever called 911, according to Highway Patrol.

“I’m so angry at whoever hit him and just left him,” Kayla confessed.

Annette Brothers is the mother of Kayla and Jordan, she flew in from Florida to cremate her son.

She said Jordan, who worked at a local Food Lion, was dedicated to his job, loved to travel along the east coast and was a man who put his family first above anything else.

Brothers said, “To think, no more phone calls, because he called me every day, at least once or twice.”

The two are trying their best to come to terms with the loss.

“We miss him,” Brothers confessed.

In the meantime Highway Patrol said they are looking for the pick-up truck who initially hit Jordan which is believed to be a 2003 to 2007 white Chevy or GMC that has damage to the front left side of the truck, also noting that the vehicle will not have a tow hook or fog lights.

“I have faith that people are going to pay attention to vehicles they see while they’re out riding around. [Jordan] was a person, a son, a grandson, an uncle and a best friend,” Kayla said.

Officials are asking that you call Highway Patrol or Shelby Crime Stoppers if you've seen anything or know something.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.