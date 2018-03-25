Cleveland County family, officials seek help solving deadly hit-and-run on US-74

The fallen tree has blocked all of the lanes on Camp Greene Street near Garibaldi Avenue.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
According to MEDIC, the wreck happened on Interstate 485 outbound near Old Pineville Road. MEDIC said two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.More >>
James Hawkins, who was 35 and also a Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Deputy, was pronounced dead at the couple's northeast Charlotte home on Jan. 15.More >>
Officials are asking that you call Highway Patrol or Shelby Crime Stoppers if you've seen anything or know something.More >>
