Carolina Energy win first ever game - | WBTV Charlotte

Carolina Energy win first ever game

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
Bio
Connect
Biography

For the first time since 2011, arena football is back in Charlotte in the form of the Carolina Energy.

Their home is Bojangles' Coliseum and on Saturday, they hosted the Triangle Torch in their first ever game.

Here are the highlights of a history making moment for the Energy.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly