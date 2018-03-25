Carolina Energy win first ever game

For the first time since 2011, arena football is back in Charlotte in the form of the Carolina Energy.
Their home is Bojangles' Coliseum and on Saturday, they hosted the Triangle Torch in their first ever game.
Here are the highlights of a history making moment for the Energy.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.