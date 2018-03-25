Cool Monday, late warm-up for the workweek

*Another cool Monday

*Low rain chances

*Late week warm-up

As we move into the new week, the cool air will stick around.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be limited to the low to mid 50s for highs but rain chances stay low.

The one fly in the ointment is Monday night into Tuesday morning. There could be some light drizzle.

In the mountains, it could be just cold enough for freezing drizzle. We will keep an eye on it.

By Wednesday, a warning trend begins. We will jump all the way to the 70s and stay there through Thursday.

A cold front will move in though. That will bring a rain chance from late on Thursday into the first part of Friday.

Temperatures remain mild behind the front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s from Good Friday through Easter Sunday.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.