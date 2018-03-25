Some High Country schools announce delays Monday

A few schools in the High Country have announced delays for students Monday amid weather concerns.

Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday and buses will run on Limited A routes.

WCS will operate on a 2 hr delay on Monday, March 26. Buses will run on Limited A routes. Please be careful! pic.twitter.com/AsmKs5aJch — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 25, 2018

Avery County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday as well.

You can find the full list of closings and delays here.

