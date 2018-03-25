Kannapolis Police name suspect in assault case

The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained a warrant for arrest on Cinquan Demarus Moody for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Moody, 36, is around 6’02” tall weighing around 250 pounds. He has long dreadlocks and often wears gold teeth.

Police say do not attempt to apprehend this person. Contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000, your local law enforcement office.

To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by phone at 704-93CRIME (704-932-7463).

Crime Stoppers doesn’t want your name, just your information.

