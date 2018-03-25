Grand opening for new middle school in Gaston County

A few schools in the High Country have announced delays for students Monday amid weather concerns.More >>
When students from Ms. Amber Lawson’s Salisbury High School AP biology class visited the Catawba College Biology Department, their task was to solve a whodunit mystery through molecular techniques.More >>
The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained a warrant for arrest on Cinquan Demarus Moody for assault inflicting serious bodily injury.More >>
The new Stanley Middle School is an investment that exceeds $30 million, a construction project paid for through the 2007 school bonds.More >>
On Sunday, the man cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of the 500 block of Pressley Road at the InTown Suites in Charlotte.More >>
