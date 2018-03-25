Grand opening for new middle school in Gaston County

Gaston County Schools conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration for Stanley Middle School on Sunday.

The new school is located at 317 Hovis Road in Stanley.

The ceremony included a reception and self-guided tours of the building.

The new Stanley Middle School is an investment that exceeds $30 million, a construction project paid for through the 2007 school bonds.

The new school was built on the same campus as the old school. It is located on space previously occupied by the football field.

In the months ahead, the old building will be removed, and new athletic fields will be placed there.

The two-story building spans approximately 144,000 square feet with contemporary classrooms, various instructional spaces, science labs, administrative offices, conference rooms, teacher workrooms, a large cafeteria/multipurpose space, a two-floor library/media center, an expansive gymnasium complex, band/chorus rooms, and other areas.

It is designed for 800 students with the ability to accommodate 1,000.

The spacious classrooms are designed to support collaborative teaching and learning.

Flat panel screens, oversized whiteboards, instructional technology, and other features transform the classrooms and captivate the students’ attention through highly visual and interactive elements.

Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year, Gaston County Schools’ new STEAM Academy for grades 6-8 will be housed at Stanley Middle School.

The school choice program will offer a distinct emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics for all students at the school.

Through the STEAM Academy, students will be immersed in academic experiences that balance science and technology with mathematics and engineering and infuse artistic concepts.

