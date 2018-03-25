Charlotte man wanted for multiple charges, cutting off monitoring device

A Charlotte man is wanted for multiple charges including cutting off his electronic monitoring device.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 22-year-old Demetrius Jones is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Jones was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On Sunday, Jones cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of the 500 block of Pressley Road at the InTown Suites in Charlotte.

He stands about 5'6" and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Demetrius Jones, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

