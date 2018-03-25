One injured after shooting in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

One injured after shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person suffered minor injuries after a shooting in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road around 2:30 p.m.

According to MEDIC, the person was treated and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on arrests and no further information has been released.

