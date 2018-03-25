Traffic delay after crash on I-77 near Exit 16, highway shut down

Drivers can expect a delay in traffic after a crash on I-77 southbound.

According to MEDIC, the driver of a truck hit a disabled vehicle near Exit 16.

A section of the highway near the wreck has been shut down due to a fuel spill. Officials expect the clean-up to take at least an hour.

One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released.

