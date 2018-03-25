Traffic delay after crash on I-77 near Exit 16, highway shut dow - | WBTV Charlotte

Traffic delay after crash on I-77 near Exit 16, highway shut down

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Drivers can expect a delay in traffic after a crash on I-77 southbound.

According to MEDIC, the driver of a truck hit a disabled vehicle near Exit 16. 

A section of the highway near the wreck has been shut down due to a fuel spill. Officials expect the clean-up to take at least an hour. 

One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly