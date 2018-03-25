Blog: Sunday morning donuts and Molly's kids

A Sunday morning story about donuts.

Hartley Plyler is one of our longtime #MollysKids. We first met in 2014. She is a walking miracle, overcoming tons of obstacles. Couple years ago she got into a special program called ClemsonLIFE, where she could go to college and learn to live independently. But, it was expensive. Her family wasn't sure she could attend.

Then karma stepped in and Hartley was awarded $20,000 from the NC Education Lottery to help with tuition. It was great timing - WBTV News reported it all.

Hartley and I have stayed in touch, so yesterday when she surprised me by walking into my Kings Mountain book signing wearing a Clemson University shirt, it was a true joy.

Her parents, Lucy and Charlie, also brought boxes of Davis Donuts House orange twists from Forest City. Think Charlie wanted to convert me from Britt's. (That'll never happen, but I happily dug in and they were delicious.)

Here's where the story gets even better. Charlie said when Hartley graduates this year, he's taking Davis Donuts to Clemson and opening a franchise, so Hartley can work there with him. They'll run the shop together.

He brought a box of prototype "Tiger Tails" donuts (picture below). Said he woke up at 4am just to make them so we could taste test. Then he explained how Mr. Davis, who started Davis Donuts in 1972, was blind from diabetes, but never focused on his disability.

Rather, he focused on his ABILITY.

Which is partly why Hartley's family is taking this donut shop to Clemson. They hope to add to the legacy.

It's a joy to follow your journey, Hartley. Beyond proud of you.

-Molly

PS: Here's the original #MollysKids post on Hartley from September 10th, 2014 » https://bit.ly/2G5MRUd

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

