Highway lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte

All outbound lanes of part of Independence Boulevard are closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, all outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed near Hawthorne Lane.

Police say two vehicles struck a disabled vehicle.

All injuries reportedly appear to be minor.

Drivers are advised to use 7th Street as an alternate route.

Traffic Alert: All outbound lanes of Independence Blvd near Hawthorne are currently closed due to a traffic accident. Drivers can use 7th St as an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 25, 2018

There's no word on how many people were injured in this crash.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.