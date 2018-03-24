Highway lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Highway lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

All outbound lanes of part of Independence Boulevard are closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, all outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed near Hawthorne Lane.

Police say two vehicles struck a disabled vehicle.

All injuries reportedly appear to be minor.

Drivers are advised to use 7th Street as an alternate route.

There's no word on how many people were injured in this crash.

No further information has been released.

