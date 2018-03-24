No injuries reported after apartment fire in Concord

There were no injuries after an apartment caught fire in Concord Saturday afternoon.

According to the Concord Fire Department, the fire happened at an apartment in the 1100 block of Norman Point northeast.

Fire crews arrived on scene within four minutes and found fire and smoke conditions.

The incident was brought under control and the fire was extinguished in 11 minutes.

Officials responded with a total of 24 firefighters.

Red Cross is working with the occupants of the apartment complex with housing.

Concord Fire Department was assisted by Concord Police and Cabarrus County EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

