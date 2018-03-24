Woman arrested for drugs, probation violation after five-mile chase in Lincoln County

A woman was arrested after an attempt to serve outstanding warrants led to a car chase in Lincoln County Friday afternoon.

Detectives went to a residence in the 6400 block of Charleston Trail in Cherryville, NC to serve the warrants but no one answered the door..

Before officers left the area they noticed a truck speed away from the area.

Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle which led to a nearly five-mile chase that ended on East Stagecoach Road near Lawndale, NC.

The driver, 29-year-old Haley Boyles Gantt, who is on supervised probation for drug charges, was found to be the only person in the truck.

Gantt was arrested on the scene and officers searched her vehicle.

During the search, officers seized methamphetamine, opioids, marijuana, cash and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Gantt was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance schedule VI, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance schedule II, two felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one felony count of probation violation and one misdemeanor court of speeding to elude arrest.

She was transported to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center where she is being held without bond.

Gantt will have a first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on March 26.

