Woman arrested for drugs, probation violation after five-mile chase in Lincoln County

The "March for Our Lives" rally was organized by survivors of that school shooting which left 17 people dead in February.More >>
The "March for Our Lives" rally was organized by survivors of that school shooting which left 17 people dead in February.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, all outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed near Hawthorne Lane.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, all outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed near Hawthorne Lane.More >>
Mountains still a mess; rain forecast trending later. For the most part our snow and ice forecast appears to be on track for today, although there may be some changes to the rain timing for the Charlotte area.More >>
Mountains still a mess; rain forecast trending later. For the most part our snow and ice forecast appears to be on track for today, although there may be some changes to the rain timing for the Charlotte area.More >>
According to the Statesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Salisbury Highway at the Fiesta Rodeo in reference to a fight in progress.More >>
According to the Statesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Salisbury Highway at the Fiesta Rodeo in reference to a fight in progress.More >>
According to the Concord Fire Department, the fire happened at an apartment in the 1100 block of Norman Point northeast.More >>
According to the Concord Fire Department, the fire happened at an apartment in the 1100 block of Norman Point northeast.More >>