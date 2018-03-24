Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Salisbury - | WBTV Charlotte

Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Salisbury

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Crews are battling a two-alarm house fire that broke out in Salisbury Saturday night.

The incident reportedly happened at a house in the 700 block of Hawkinstown Road.

There's no word on the cause of the fire or injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly