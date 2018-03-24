Bluebloods Kansas, Duke square off with Final Four at stake

By LUKE MEREDITH

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Duke will square off in the Midwest final on Sunday for the last spot in the Final Four - and the stakes are huge even by Elite Eight standards.

Mike Krzyzewski is looking to break UCLA legend John Wooden's record of 12 Final Four appearances.

Kansas coach Bill Self, who recently joined Krzyzewski and Wooden in the Naismith Hall of Fame, is hoping to snap a two-year losing streak in regional finals and a 2-7 personal record in Elite Eights.

After scores of upsets produced some rather strange matchups elsewhere, it'll be "Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk" vs. Coach K and the Blue Devils in a classic finale in Omaha.

