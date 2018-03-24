Man dead after motorcycle collides with car in York County

A man is dead after a motorcycle crashed with a car in York County late Friday afternoon.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened at Sutton Spring Road and Sharon Road in York.

After an investigation, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Michael “Andy” Shuford, who was the man driving the motorcycle.

Shuford was a resident of Hickory Grove, SC.

The accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

There's no word on any arrests or additional injuries in the crash.

