One dead after house fire in Charlotte

One person is dead after a house fire in Charlotte Saturday evening.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened in the 11600 block of Calgary Drive.

Flames were showing at a single-story house upon arrival.

Officials say 23 firefighters controlled the incident in 20 minutes.

The fire is under investigation.

There's no word on what caused the fire or on any other injuries.

