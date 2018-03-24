One dead after house fire in Charlotte

One person is dead after a house fire in Charlotte Saturday evening.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened in the 11600 block of Calgary Drive.

Flames were showing at a single-story house upon arrival.

Update Structure Fire; address change 11616 Calgary Dr; confirm fire fatality; CFD Investigation Task Force on scene investigating — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 25, 2018

Officials say 23 firefighters controlled the incident in 20 minutes.

The fire is under investigation.

There's no word on what caused the fire or on any other injuries.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.