Komen Charlotte's 'Laugh for The Cure' takes place March 29

It's time for Komen Charlotte’s Laugh for the Cure.

The event takes place on Thursday March 29 at the McGlohon Theater located at 345 North College Street.

There are only a few tickets left that can be bought for $50 at komencharlotte.org. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The headline comedian is Greg Morton.

WBTV will be involved as Molly Grantham will host and John Carter will be honored as Pink Tie Guy.

The event will feature silent and live auctions. The silent auction is live now at komencharlotte.org. Potential winners are advised to start bidding now.

All event proceeds benefit Komen Charlotte’s mission to save lives in the community and invest in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

