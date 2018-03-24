3 injured after fight leads to shooting at nightclub in Statesville

Three people were injured after a fight led to a shooting at a Statesville nightclub right after midnight Saturday morning.

According to the Statesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Salisbury Highway at the Fiesta Rodeo in reference to a fight in progress.

On the way, officers were told that someone had been shot.

A large party was going on at the business when the fight started inside and spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting happened.

Officials discovered there were three separate victims.

Two were taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment and a third was treated and released. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

An investigation is being conducted into the business where the incident took place and charges are expected to be follow.

This case is ongoing and is in very early stages as officers continue to investigate what happened.

No further information has been released.

