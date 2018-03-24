West Charlotte home catches fire, suffers $150,000 of damage

A home in west Charlotte caught fire early Saturday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming from the home located in the 2400 block of Kendrick Drive.

Neighbors saw smoke coming from the house and called 911;

Officials say the fire was accidental due to smoking material or candle near combustible material in basement.

The displaced resident was not home during the fire.

No injuries were reported and officials say the estimated loss is $150,000.

The fire was controlled in 30 minutes by 36 firefighters.

