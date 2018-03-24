South Charlotte home suffers thousands in damage

A home in south Charlotte suffered thousands of dollars in damage after a fire Saturday morning.

Officials say there was $18,000 worth of damage to the home in the 2700 block of Inverness Road.

The fire started on an outside back patio in a fireplace.

According to officials, two adults and two children were in the bed when the fire started. No on was injured during the fire.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.