BLOG: Freezing rain likely, Winter Weather Advisory in the foothills

7 p.m.

*Winter Storm Warning - Mountains

*Winter Weather Advisory - Foothills

*Another cool Sunday

We continue to be unsettled through the evening and tonight. As the moisture continues to sink south, more precipitation will move back in.

The mountains are the biggest concern. With temperatures right on the bubble, you could begin to see more of a winter mix.

Unfortunately, that could come in the form of freezing - plain rain that freezes on contact. Be extra careful on the roads and sidewalks.

The rest of us will see mainly rain but it will become heavier through the evening before finally tapering off in the morning. Most of Sunday will be dry but highs will only reach the upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly dry (with the exception of a light winter mix again in the mountains overnight). Still cool though. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

The warming begins on Wednesday as we return to the 60s. We could be back in the 70s on Thursday. The trade-off is that rain chances return by week's end.

10 a.m.

For the most part our snow and ice forecast appears to be on track for today, although there may be some changes to the rain timing for the Charlotte area.

Overall, conditions will be drastically different from northwest to southeast, depending on your location.

Mountains and foothills remain under Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisories until noon Sunday. Snow this morning will accumulate a couple inches (perhaps several inches in the highest elevations) before switching over to ice. Right now anything from a snow/sleet to sleet/rain to rain/freezing rain combo is on the table. Bottom line: it's going to be messy. Temperatures hover around freezing all day.

The biggest change for the rest of us is that it looks like the heaviest moisture is going to arc over our northern NC during the day. This should still be predominantly rain for all areas, especially south of I-40. But you're going to have more rain north of I-85 during the day. Charlotte will be right on the brink of this, but either way it doesn't look like it's going to rain all day long.

This means for our southern-most counties the forecast has trended drier. In fact, you may make it through most of the afternoon dry especially across SC.

The area of moisture gets a kick to the south overnight, so those spots that manage to stay dry during the day will have rain move through tonight. The Sunday forecast remains relatively unchanged.. any rain is wrapping up by daybreak, leaving a cloudy and chilly, but mainly dry, afternoon.

