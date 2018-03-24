Two people killed in overnight car crash on I-485 have been iden - | WBTV Charlotte

Two people killed in overnight car crash on I-485 have been identified

(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A part of I-485 shut down due to a fatal car crash overnight in north Charlotte.

Officials say they received a call around 3:13 a.m. about a black Hummer driving in the wrong direction near Exit 19. Shortly after troopers received a call about a crash that occurred.

According to state troopers, the driver of the Hummer, Robert Lee Presson, hit a 2008 Dodge truck. The driver of the truck, Amy Lee Loftin and Presson were both killed as a result of the crash.

Officials have not confirmed if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 3 injured after fight leads to shooting at nightclub in Statesville

    3 injured after fight leads to shooting at nightclub in Statesville

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:01:23 GMT
    WBTVWBTV
    WBTVWBTV

    According to the Statesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Salisbury Highway at the Fiesta Rodeo in reference to a fight in progress. 

    More >>

    According to the Statesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Salisbury Highway at the Fiesta Rodeo in reference to a fight in progress. 

    More >>

  • West Charlotte home catches fire

    West Charlotte home catches fire

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:55:59 GMT
    (Fred Craft | WBTV)(Fred Craft | WBTV)
    (Fred Craft | WBTV)(Fred Craft | WBTV)
    A home in west Charlotte caught fire early Saturday morning. Smoke could be seen coming from the home located in the 2400 block of Kendrick Drive. The fire was controlled in 30 minutes by 36 firefighters. Officials have not said what caused the fire. Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
    A home in west Charlotte caught fire early Saturday morning. Smoke could be seen coming from the home located in the 2400 block of Kendrick Drive. The fire was controlled in 30 minutes by 36 firefighters. Officials have not said what caused the fire. Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Two people killed in overnight car crash on I-485 have been identified

    Two people killed in overnight car crash on I-485 have been identified

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:22:28 GMT
    (Fred Craft | WBTV)(Fred Craft | WBTV)

    A part of I-485 has been shut down due to a fatal car crash overnight. The crash occurred near Exit 19 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

    More >>

    A part of I-485 has been shut down due to a fatal car crash overnight. The crash occurred near Exit 19 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly