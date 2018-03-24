Two people killed in overnight car crash on I-485 have been identified

A part of I-485 shut down due to a fatal car crash overnight in north Charlotte.

Officials say they received a call around 3:13 a.m. about a black Hummer driving in the wrong direction near Exit 19. Shortly after troopers received a call about a crash that occurred.

Head on collision early this AM on I485 IL @ Oakdale w/ @CharlotteFD Extrication had to be performed on both vehicles. Unfortunately both occupants of one of the vehicles were fatalities pic.twitter.com/CuLH20Fz0w — Long Creek Fire Dept (@LongCreekFD) March 24, 2018

According to state troopers, the driver of the Hummer, Robert Lee Presson, hit a 2008 Dodge truck. The driver of the truck, Amy Lee Loftin and Presson were both killed as a result of the crash.

Officials have not confirmed if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.