Part of I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte shut down due to crash

Mountains still a mess; rain forecast trending later. For the most part our snow and ice forecast appears to be on track for today, although there may be some changes to the rain timing for the Charlotte area.More >>
A part of I-485 has been shut down due to a fatal car crash overnight. The crash occurred near Exit 19 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to come out, but it’s all organized by teenagers.More >>
According to the Huntersville Police Department, the incident shut down Kern Road between Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and Hambright Road.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened near Beatties Ford Road and Sunset Road.More >>
