Part of I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte shut down due to cra - | WBTV Charlotte

Part of I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte shut down due to crash

(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A part of I-485 has been shut down due to a fatal car crash overnight.

The crash occurred near Exit 19 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police are advising drivers to use alternate route.

Officials have not said what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly