5 seriously injured after car crash in north Charlotte

Five people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in north Charlotte Friday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened near Beatties Ford Road and Sunset Road.

The five people were transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

There's no word on how many cars were involved in this crash or what caused it.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

