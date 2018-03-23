Person seriously injured after car crash in Huntersville

A person was seriously injured after a car crash in Huntersville Friday night.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the incident temporarily shut down Kerns Road between Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and Hambright Road.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as police cleared the scene.

***ALERT*** Kerns Rd. between Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. and Hambright Rd. is shut down due to police activity. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA! #huntersvillepd @HuntersvilleGOV pic.twitter.com/YPW55cXqdX — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) March 24, 2018

There's no word on what happened in the crash.

The person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.