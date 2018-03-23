Person seriously injured after car crash in Huntersville - | WBTV Charlotte

Person seriously injured after car crash in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A person was seriously injured after a car crash in Huntersville Friday night.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the incident temporarily shut down Kerns Road between Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and Hambright Road.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as police cleared the scene.

There's no word on what happened in the crash.

The person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

