Charlotte police trying to ID front porch package thief

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help identifying a person they say is responsible for two recent larcenies.

The first incident happened just before 9 p.m. on March 15 on the 900 block of Millbrook Road. The second theft happened the same day at a home on the 8800 block of Rittenhouse Circle.

Officials say in both cases the thief took a package off the front porch of a home then left in a blue, 4-door car. The crook and the vehicle were caught on camera.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle, or has any information about the thefts, should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.