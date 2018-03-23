Boxer 'close to turning pro' shot and killed in northwest Charlotte

A man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night was identified by police Thursday as 30-year-old Stephen Giles.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Jones Street just before midnight. Officers say they arrived to find Giles with multiple gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Friends say Giles was a boxer and was close to turning pro. He was a member of the Charlotte Boxing Academy and trained at the Revolution Park Sports Academy.

"I think his potential was real good because he had all the qualities of being that great fighter. We had become close so it is really like losing a good friend," said Leone Moffett, Giles' boxing trainer. "He was looking at a big fight next month."

Police say the homicide investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

