Man arrested for string of bicycle thefts in Charlotte

A man was arrested Thursday for stealing multiple bicycles in a string of thefts in Charlotte..

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Kevin Singleton, 45, was charged for his alleged involvement in a series of larcenies.

On March 13, officers responded to a larceny call in the 4600 block of Piedmont Row Drive.

Upon arrival, the victim said that an unknown person had cut his bike lock cable and stolen three bicycles.

On March 15, officers located and arrested Singleton for a larceny and several additional charges after he entered a parking deck to The Ashton Apartments in the 100 block of West Tremont Avenue.

Singleton had cut bike locks in the parking deck and placed them into his vehicle.

A bystander called in the information and location of Singleton and officers quickly located him on East Park Avenue in a parking deck and arrested him without incident.

Singleton was transported to police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives and admitted to stealing and selling the bicycles.

Additional information and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation uncovered Singleton’s involvement in several other cases.

Warrants for his arrest were obtained by detectives. On March 22, officers located and arrested Singleton for these warrants.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.

