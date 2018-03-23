WBTV launches 'On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll'

On Tuesday, April 10th at 7:30 p.m., WBTV will launch “On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll.” The new program will air weeknights following “WBTV Primetime,” replacing “Access Hollywood.” While loyal viewers of WBTV News may find the show familiar, it should not be mistaken for a traditional newscast.

By choosing a few topics for a deeper look each night, the show’s creators will strive to provide context, analysis and expanded reporting beyond what happened throughout the news day to highlight why it matters. Veteran anchor Jamie Boll will bring WBTV’s “On Your Side” brand promise to life with a thoughtful, in-depth news program that is responsive to viewer questions, concerns and curiosities.

This shows our commitment to deliver even more quality local journalism produced right here in this community,” said WBTV Vice President and General Manager Scott Dempsey. “It’s part of our ongoing mission to be available when and where our audience demands.”

The show’s host, Jamie Boll, is an award-winning journalist who has been with WBTV since March 2005. He co-anchors “WBTV News First at Four” with Brigida Mack and “WBTV News at 5:30 p.m.” with Molly Grantham, as well as producing investigative and political reports. He annually emcees Charlotte’s Autism Speaks event at ZMAX Dragway along with other community service commitments.

“Reporting the news today demands a very fast pace. But, we also see the need to take a longer look each day at how what’s happening in the news is affecting our community,” said Jamie Boll. “Our goal is to teach ourselves and our viewers something new every night and we’re excited to get going.”

For a unique look behind the scenes, download the WBTV apps on Roku. Over the past several weeks, WBTV has captured a glimpse of what it’s like to launch the new show and will be releasing a few documentary-style episodes.

The addition of “On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll” brings the amount of local programming produced by WBTV to 52 hours each week, the most in the Charlotte market.

“Access Hollywood” will now air on WBTV immediately following “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

About WBTV

WBTV was the first television station to sign on in the Carolinas and is considered the “most trustworthy source of news and information” in the area according to research. WBTV First Alert Weather is the certified most accurate forecast for the market as measured by WeatheRate. Being “On Your Side” for viewers, clients and the community is the guiding principle of WBTV and helps drive its award-winning newscasts and quality local journalism.

About Raycom Media, Inc.

Raycom Media, an employee-owned company, is one of the nation's largest privately-owned local media companies and owns and/or provides services for 65 television stations and 2 radio stations in 44 markets located in 20 states. Raycom Media owns or provides services for stations covering 16% of U.S. television households and employs over 8,300 individuals in full and part-time positions. In addition to television stations, Raycom Media is the parent company of CNHI (community newspapers and information products; over 100 titles located in 23 states), PureCars (digital ad platform for the automotive industry), Raycom Sports (a marketing, production and events management and distribution company), Tupelo Raycom (sports and entertainment production company), RTM Productions (automotive programming production and marketing solutions company) and Broadview Media (a post-production/digital signage company). Raycom Media is headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama.