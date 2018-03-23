Duo accused of armed robbery during cellphone purchase in Huntersville

Two men were arrested after police say they robbed two people at gunpoint who thought they were meeting to buy a cellphone.

The investigation began when the victims went to the Harvest Market BP gas station on Old Statesville Road in Huntersville to make the cellphone purchase. Once there, the victims told police, they were robbed by two men.

With information from the victims, police soon found the suspects, Jordan James Tyson and Antoine Lamont Williams Jr, at a home nearby. Both men were arrested and each was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

No further information has been released.

