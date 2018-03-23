Police search for wanted suspect after hit-and-run in south Charlotte

Police are searching for a suspect with felony warrants who was involved in a hit-and-run in south Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident occurred around the area of Remount Road.

Officers located a person with felony warrants and attempted to make a stop.

The person then fled from officers and was involved in a hit and run.

There was no pursuit, however a police helicopter attempted to keep the person in sight.

The K9 unit responded to assist, but they have been unable to locate the suspect.

No further information has been released.

