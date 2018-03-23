Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Gaston Co, marking county's first case of 2018

A raccoon in Gaston County tested positive for rabies this week, marking the first confirmed case this year in the county.

The raccoon, that officials say appeared to be sick, was found Wednesday in a backyard of a home on the 2400 block of Gelsinger Avenue in Bessemer City.

The animal was impounded and sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh for rabies testing. Those tests came back positive for the disease on Friday. Animal Care and Enforcement Specialists the began canvassing the area where the raccoon was found to alert residents of the incident and to verify pet rabies vaccinations.

No further information has been released.

