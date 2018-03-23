Man shot in leg, seriously injured in Charlotte

A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6000 block of Florence Avenue. Police say the man was shot in his leg.

The man was treated for serious injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

No arrests were made in this shooting.

There's no word on what led to the shooting and no further information has been released.

