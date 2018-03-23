Boost your car’s resale value with these Toyota tips

Ensure your car keeps its resale value high with our tips

When it comes to selling your car, you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible. And Toyota of N Charlotte wants to help! Getting your money’s worth is all about making sure your car’s resale value is high, and we have tips to help you keep it that way. Check it out!

Learn what resale value means for you

First of all, let’s talk a bit more about what resale value is. Basically, it’s how much your car is worth – how much you’d get for it if you were to sell it in that moment. Obviously, you want it to be high so you get your money’s worth! Auto value decreases over time as vehicles depreciate and technology becomes dated. But luckily, there are ways to keep the value relatively high and ensure you get what you deserve. Here are some of our top N Charlotte Toyota tips.

N Charlotte Toyota tips to keep car value high

1) Get routine car maintenance and keep the records.

Future buyers will want to see that the car was well-cared for and will provide a long and reliable performance for them after they purchase. Stay on top of routine car care like tire rotations, oil changes, brake service, and any other recommended maintenance. Keep the records, as they’re proof that the car has been kept up.

2) Detail your car on a regular basis, especially waxing.

Waxing your car protects the paint from sun damage, as well as helps prevent scratches and chips. Also detail the interior to help keep the upholstery or leather looking like new, and don’t forget to use a sunshade to prevent fading.

And did you know you can even boost your resale value even by making the right choices when you’re shopping for a vehicle? Here are some of the N Charlotte Toyota tips we recommend you use while car shopping to get a model that has high value to begin with:

1) Choose the right make

Some makes hold value better than others (for example, our N Charlotte Toyota cars). Choose a make that has high resale value and doesn’t depreciate quickly.

2) Opt for premium trim on the interior

Leather interior makes for an exceptional drive time experience, and it also boosts and holds value for future buyers. Treat yourself to a polished interior so you can reap the rewards now and down the road.

3) Treat yourself to a sunroof

While technology like safety and audio systems can become dated, a sunroof or moonroof is always a desirable and popular feature in a car.

4) Pick your paint carefully

Some paint colors are less popular than others and can bring resale value down. Choose hues like red, black, white, and silver to get more bang for your buck.

5) Get as many power features as you can

Power door locks, windows, rear doors, sliding doors, and sunroofs all help boost value because of the added convenience factor they bring. Choose as many power features as you can.

