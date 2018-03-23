Man arrested after 3.5 pounds of crystal meth found along road in Catawba County

This school year, the concern was so great the district placed a social worker in some of the neediest schools, but that resource is not shared among other schools.More >>
This school year, the concern was so great the district placed a social worker in some of the neediest schools, but that resource is not shared among other schools.More >>
He knows morale is a concern, but in his remarks to the rank and file, the new fire chief described himself as a servant leader.More >>
He knows morale is a concern, but in his remarks to the rank and file, the new fire chief described himself as a servant leader.More >>
After the cold start, Friday brings continued improvement with plenty of sunshine and afternoon readings close to 60 degrees, but that's still 5 degrees below average for early spring.More >>
After the cold start, Friday brings continued improvement with plenty of sunshine and afternoon readings close to 60 degrees, but that's still 5 degrees below average for early spring.More >>
"It’s dangerous," one passenger told WBTV.More >>
"It’s dangerous," one passenger told WBTV.More >>
Friends say Giles was a boxer and was close to turning pro. He was a member of the Charlotte Boxing Academy and trained at the Revolution Park Sports Academy.More >>
Friends say Giles was a boxer and was close to turning pro. He was a member of the Charlotte Boxing Academy and trained at the Revolution Park Sports Academy.More >>