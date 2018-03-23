Man arrested after 3.5 pounds of crystal meth found along road in Catawba County

A man was arrested after deputies found 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine on the side of a road in Catawba County.

Deputies say they received a tip that led to the seizure of the crystal meth. Samuel Ibarra, 37 of Texas, was arrested in the case.

Ibarra was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance.

He was given a $200,000 secured bond.

He was placed in the Catawba County Detention Facility and is being held under a federal detainer.

Deputies say more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.