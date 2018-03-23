Dad fires gun outside Rowan Co. animal hospital to thwart attack on son

No one was injured when gunshots were fired outside an animal hospital in China Grove Friday.

A man was reportedly meeting his ex-girlfriend outside the S. Rowan Animal Hospital on N Main Street to give her money when the incident happened.

The woman arrived with two men, who police say started fighting with the woman's ex-boyfriend. That's when one of the two men reportedly pulled a gun out. The boyfriend's father then pulled a gun out of his work truck and fired two warning shots at the ground, police say, to scare the men off.

The man and his son were reportedly at the animal hospital to repair tile.

The two guys ran off after the shots were fired and the man's dad took the gun inside the animal hospital and placed the weapon on the counter. He said he was leaving the gun there so he wouldn't be armed when police arrived.

No shots were fired inside the animal hospital.

The father says his son got "scuffed up pretty good" in the incident.

Police apprehended two people walking near the railroad tracks a short time later.

Charges are pending, police say. No names were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.