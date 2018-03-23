Panthers sign three free agents

The Carolina Panthers announced on Friday that they have signed three free agents.

Panthers signed free agent guard Jeremiah Sirles ahead of his fifth season in the NFL.

Sirles spent his last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and was signed by San Diego in 2014.

On Friday, team officials announced that Sirles had been signed with the Panthers. He played in 17 regular season games in 2017. Sirles helped the Vikings rank seventh in the NFL for rushing yards, according to team officials.

RELATED: Marty Hurney unplugged: Carolina Panthers GM on NFL free agency

In 2016, Sirles "started a career-high 10 games while playing in 14," team officials said.

According to the communications coordinator with the Carolina Panthers, Sirles was signed as an undrafted free agent by San Diego in 2014 and "worked his way into a starting role by the end of his rookie season." He was then traded to Minnesota before the start of the 2015 regular season.

PREVIOUS: Panthers tender punter Michael Palardy, three other exclusive rights free agents

Team officials say Sirles has played in 30 NFL games in his career and started in 15 games.

On Friday, the team also announced they signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Ross Cockrell and free agent safety Da’Norris Searcy.

The team released this statement:

"It marks a homecoming for both players as Cockrell played collegiately at Duke and Searcy at North Carolina. Both players signed two-year contracts with the Panthers."

Searcy is a seven-year NFL veteran and has spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He had also played with the Buffalo Bills through 2011 until 2014.

In 2017, Searcy played 16 games and started in six. Team officials say Searcy was selected by Buffalo in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In total, he has played 107 regular season games and started in 56 games.

This will be Cockrell's fifth season in the NFL after previously playing with the New York Giants in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2015 to 2016 and Buffalo Bills in 2014. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 Draft. In total, Cockrell has played in 53 games over four years and started in 31 games.

Team officials say Cockrell is a native of Waxhaw, N.C and attended Charlotte Latin High School.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.