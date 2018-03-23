Recipes from Morning Break's Chip and Dip Day

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Anna's Buffalo Chicken dip

Ingredients:

Fresh chicken tenders (2lbs)

Franks Red Hot Sauce (1.5 bottles)

1 bottle of ranch dressing

1 container (16oz) whipped cream cheese

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese (grated)

Cooking directions:

Place chicken in crock pot and cover with buffalo sauce. Cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours. When chicken has cooked, break it up with a wooden spoon and add ranch, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Stir all ingredients together until completely mixed. Allow to reheat on low in the crock pot for 1 hour. Serve with tortilla chips or inside a tortilla shell.

Chris' Spinach & Artichoke dip

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 package of 8 oz. cream cheese

1 box frozen spinach

1-2 cans artichokes

1/2-1 tsp. garlic powder

1 1/2 cups Parmesan cheese

Cooking directions:

Mix the mayonnaise, cream cheese, spinach, artichokes and garlic powder in a bowl. Pour into a ramekin bowl and bake for 20-30 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from oven. Add Parmesan cheese to the top and broil until cheese it melted. Serve with chips of choice.